Ragsdale High School Tennis Update:RHS Tigers Tennis at Grimsley now set for Thursday
from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director:
Yesterday’s Women’s Tennis match, Ragsdale at Greensboro Grimsley, has been rescheduled for this Thursday, Sept. 20. Start time is set for 5:00 PM.
