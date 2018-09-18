UNCG Spartans Men’s Soccer Outlast Elon Phoenix in Double Overtime, 1-0

Spartans Outlast Phoenix in Double Overtime, 1-0

from Troy L. Sales, Sport Information Office at Elon University

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A golden goal scored in the 103rd minute by UNCG settled a hard-fought battle between the Spartans and the Elon University men’s soccer team with the Phoenix being handed a 1-0 setback on Tuesday night, Sept. 18, at the UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Elon (3-3) suffered its second straight defeat overall while facing its longtime rival for the first time since 2013. UNCG (3-4) snapped its season-high four-match losing streak and earned its first win over the Phoenix since 2011.

The Rundown

The Phoenix had the opening shot of the contest inside the third minute, but would not get its first shot on goal until the 23rd minute mark. Iñigo Bronte fired a shot near the top of the 18-yard area that was corralled by the keeper.

UNCG peppered the Phoenix with a pair of shots in the 27th and 31st minute before earning a corner kick. Elon defended the set piece well to retain possession.

The first half ended with UNCG having a slight 4-3 advantage in shots overall in the opening stanza. The Spartans also doubled up on corners over the maroon and gold from the opening session, 4-2.

Elon played on its heels for the majority of the second half as the Spartans became more aggressive and headed towards the Phoenix goal quite often with a 7-2 shot advantage in the second session.

The Phoenix backline and keeper Matthew Jegier refused to break defensively despite the continuous attack. Elon held off the attack to force extra time for its first overtime match of the season.

The match became real physical in the first extra session with a pair of yellow cards being handed out in the 92nd minute on each team. Despite the cautions, both teams mustered one shot each before the clocked ticked to zeros to end the first overtime period.

In the second extra session, Elon was set up for a potential golden goal opportunity just 56 seconds into the period after UNCG drew another yellow card. The Phoenix was rewarded with a free kick that was sent into the box from the left side. After a few volleys, Amir Berkane fired a shot that was potentially deflected by an arm of a Spartan, but no handball was called as the ball was cleared by the defense.

About three minutes later, the UNCG offense finally broke through as the Spartans’ Leeroy Maguraushe played the ball on a breakaway against the Phoenix defense. The midfielder made a couple of moves to free himself with a strike that snuck past the defense into the back of the net. The goal, Maguraushe’s first of the season, brought the match to an immediate end and gave Elon its second straight loss.

UNCG outshot the Phoenix, 13-7, in the match which included six shots on goal to just three for the Phoenix. Jegier took the loss despite making a season-high five saves in between the posts and helped Elon defend eight corner kicks.

Up Next

The Phoenix opens Colonial Athletic Association play this Saturday, Sept. 22, with a matchup at Drexel. That contest is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start time.

— ELON —