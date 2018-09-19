Chase’s Hat Trick Lifts Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer To 5-0 Start

Chase’s Hat Trick Lifts Pride Women To 5-0 Start

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

ARLINGTON, Va. – Alexis Chase tallied a hat trick as the Greensboro College women’s soccer team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 3-1 victory over the Saints of Marymount University Wednesday.

After the Pride midfield won a 50/50 ball in the offensive half, Madi Bettencourt possessed the ball on the top of the 18-yard box before passing it back to Chase.

Chase then found the back of the net with a chip shot over the Saints keeper to give Greensboro a one-goal lead with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.

Following the goal, Greensboro would get one final push but was unable to capitalize, taking their 1-0 lead into the break.

Over the first 40 minutes of the second half, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

However, the Pride offense awoke in the 84th minute as they struck for two goals in just over one minute of action to extend their lead to 3-0.

Both goals came off the foot of Chase and Mercedes Bauza recorded an assist on the goals.

After Greensboro established the three-goal lead, Marymount did not go away easy as they struck for a goal in the 89th minute but would not get any closer.

“Justin Gilfert said it best. We played like we were on vacation today,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We felt the hurricane affects today by the way we played. I was disappointed by many mental mistakes today. If you watch our film, you will see we cannot defend corners or set pieces and we panic on the attacking third. However, that is what we have to practice and we will go back to work tomorrow.

“It wasn’t pretty but we will take the win.”

Kelsey Emrich picked up the win in goal for Greensboro, recording one save, and moved to 4-0 on the season.

The Pride will return to action at 4 p.m. Friday when they host the Bruins of Bob Jones University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.