College Women’s Soccer Final: Guilford 2, Piedmont International 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Susan Dillinger and Katie Kaznowski BOTH scored first half goals as Guilford College cruised to a 2-0 win over visiting Piedmont International University on Wednesday night.

The Quakers improved to 2-3. The Bruins dropped to 1-4.

Dillinger scored in the 21st minute to put the home club ahead 1-0. She blasted a shot from about 22 yards out and beat the goalkeeper to her left side.

The Quakers made it 2-0 at the 35:36 mark. On the scoring play, Lizzy Barnes played a long pass near midfield, which squirted off a Bruin defender to an open Kaznowski. She then lofted the ball over Ericka Washburn for the score.

Guilford led in shots (22-7) and corner kicks (10-3).

Winning goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther played the entire 90 minutes and earned her first collegiate victory. She made three saves. For PIU, Washburn collected eight saves.

Guilford hosts Eastern Mennonite on Saturday (9/22). The Pediatric Cancer Awareness game begins at 2 p.m.