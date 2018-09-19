Elon/William & Mary Football Game Will NOT Be Rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. – Despite significant attempts to find an alternative arrangement, the previously postponed CAA Football contest between Elon University and William & Mary will not be made up.

The two teams were scheduled to play in Williamsburg, Va. on Saturday, September 15, but dangers from Hurricane Florence resulted in both campuses being closed and the game postponed. In consultation with both institutions, the CAA office explored numerous options and scenarios to find a suitable date for the game. Unfortunately, after extensive efforts which included conversations with multiple CAA Football programs as well as FCS programs outside of the CAA, the conference was not able to reschedule the contest.

“While I am disappointed we were not able to find a resolution to this matter, I would like to thank William & Mary, Elon and our fellow FCS conferences for working together to try and find a solution,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.

Per CAA Football bylaws, the conference’s regular-season champion and automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship will be determined based on winning percentage in the final standings.