High Point Rockers Baseball – Scary Good Time On Tap at Final BB&T Point Progress Party

SCARY GOOD TIME ON TAP AT FINAL BB&T POINT PROGRESS PARTY

Fears and Cheers Expected as Fans Get One Last Glimpse of Rockers New Home

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers today announced a spooky theme for their fifth, and final, BB&T Point Progress Party scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 4th from 6-8pm in downtown High Point. The team offices, located at 214 Lindsay Street, will be turned in to a “Haunted Home” that fans must bravely maneuver before reaching the actual party in the parking lot next door. However, the scares won’t stop once exiting the house as folks will then have to traverse the Atlantic League Graveyard and Garage of Horrors.

“Calling all spook-Rockers! It’s not often you get to combine baseball bats and Halloween bats,” said Ken Lehner, Rockers Team President. “But we are going to for one night only and don’t be surprised if this isn’t the pre-curser to a larger haunted ballpark next October!”

The event isn’t all frights though as plenty of fun is still on tap. Costume contests for children under the age of 13 will be held on stage late in the evening, while all who attend can enjoy local food trucks, games, and entertainment. Fans will also be able to tour the construction site and view the progress made by Samet Construction by visiting the area of the home clubhouse. This will give attendees the opportunity to make the same walk their High Point Rockers will during every home game. In keeping with the past events, there will also be a Mystery Craft Beer available for $3 from local establishments Brown Truck Brewery and Foothills Brewery.

High Point Rockers merchandise will also be for sale, including limited edition Halloween and fall t-shirts, along with 2019 Season Tickets. Fans who put down a deposit on Rockers Season Tickets at the event will receive a limited edition Rockers Halloween shirt FREE of charge. Placing a deposit on season tickets is the only way to guarantee a spot at the inaugural Opening Day game, scheduled for May 2, 2019 at BB&T Point.

Once again, the first 100 fans in attendance will receive Rockers yard signs to help in decorating for the coming holidays. Following a successful “Yappy Hour” theme in September, the Rockers will announce the winners of their social media “Best Dressed” and “Best Look-a-Like” dog contests, which were sponsored by Northwood Animal Hospital, at this event.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @RockersBaseball.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements regarding the name of the manager and mascot. In addition, season ticket deposits are currently being accepted, while corporate partnerships are currently being crafted.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 38 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 900 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment.

For more information regarding the Atlantic League, please visit www.atlanticleague.com.