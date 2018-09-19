HPU WSOC Panthers & Pirates Work Even In 1-1 Draw

• High Point University women’s soccer works to a 1-1 draw in its Big South season opener at Hampton

• The Panthers outshot their hosts 32-11, with freshman forward Skyler Prillaman tallying the game-tying goal in the 87th minute

• HPU held the Pirates to just four shots on goal, while keeping their opponent to under two goals for a fifth time in 2018

HAMPTON, Va. – After seeing its original conference opener against Longwood get postponed to October, High Point University women’s soccer began its Big South season this Wednesday, with a 1-1 draw at Hampton University.

Both sides were on the attack in the early stages of the match, combining for eight shots in the first 15 minutes alone. The hosting Pirates would be the first to strike on the day, after drawing a foul inside the 18 in the 20th minute. Starting midfielder Sydney Jackson converted her attempt, with the first PK scored against High Point this season.

The Panthers provided a proper response in the following five minutes, as a round of subs by Head Coach Brandi Fontaine produced four straight unanswered shots. HPU would ultimately outshoot their hosts 15-6 through the opening half, but would be forced to take the 1-0 deficit at the break, despite hitting frame six times.

High Point came out firing in the second half in search of an equalizer, but after a pair of shots from Kyle Levesque and Carsyn Gold in the first 10 minutes, the scoreboard still read zero for the visiting Panthers. The Purple & White controlled all aspects of the second half, holding the Pirates to just three shot at net, as Hampton failed to test second half goalkeeper Emily Lyon in the latter 45. High Point strung together 13 shots in the second half, for a total of 32 on the evening, but it would be freshman forward Skyler Prillaman to finally break through in the 87th minute.

Prillaman provided the bulk of HPU’s offense throughout the match, recording two shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. The Panthers’ starting forward finished the afternoon with career-highs in shots (9) and shots on goal (5), finally hitting the back of the net for her third goal of the year.

The Panthers held all the momentum headed into extra-time, with Maggie Gruber, Shaylyn Owen and Savannah Stoughton each getting a shot on net in the two overtime periods. The home team appeared to be more than willing to settle for a draw however, as the Pirate’s increased defensive stance made a game-winner for HPU, unattainable.

>> HPU’s 32 shots are a season-high in 2018, falling just a single attempt short of tying a DI program record

>> Prillaman’s goal is the Panthers’ fourth of the season scored after the 80th minute, that’s half of their goals in 2018

>> Leading her team with 11 shots prior to Wednesday’s match, Prillaman’s nine against the Pirates nearly doubled her total for 2018

>> Junior defender Kyle Levesque took her first shot of the season in the 15th minute against the Pirates, while freshman Carsyn Gold’s five shots and three SOGs were personal-highs

>> Starting goalkeeper Talia Klimes made four stops in the first half, while her replacement Emily Lyon did not face a single attempt through her 65 minutes of work

COMING UP NEXT

• After opening the Big South season against the Pirates, HPU continues its conference schedule at home against USC Upstate this Saturday at 2 p.m.

• The Panthers are 2-0-0 against the Spartans all-time, winning the pair’s last matchup 2-0 in 2015