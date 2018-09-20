Anybody got any news on the JV Football Games Tonight(9/20/18)???(Southwest Guilford, Eastern Guilford, East Forsyth, North Forsyth, Mount Tabor, Asheboro winners so far!!!!!!)
Grimsley vs. East Forsyth must a Varsity Endowment Game this week, because I went by Grimsley HS tonight and they had a soccer game going on…Ready to eat the KickBack Jack’s burger on the trunk of my car, but no JV Football Tonight at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium…
Got any news on our other JV Football Games…SEG-Asheboro was going on down at Southeast…The young men(SEG Falcons) on Football in Focus, were headed that way, after KickBack Jacks…..
Northwest Guilford and Grimsley Varsity teams both in Endowment Games on Friday night and this made way for
Reidsville vs. East Forsyth and thanks to Coach Beal for passing along this score/final:
East Forsyth Eagles 36
Reidsville 15
EF(4-1)/Reidsville(2-1)
from SW JV:
Southwest Guilford 35, WS Parkland-6
SWG(4-0)/WSP(2-2)
from SEG has Talent:
Asheboro – 34
Southeast Guilford- 14
Asheboro(3-1)/SEG(3-2)
It wasn’t that close. We had three starters out, but we were over-matched physically. We also had too many blown assignments and no one wanted to tackle #8 in the field. Asheboro looked like a mature JV team, size wise, and we are a small, young JV team. That being said we didn’t play to our strengths IMO. We had our chances. Either way disappointing loss and not just because we didn’t win.
from MaxPreps:
Eastern Guilford 20
Burlington Williams 6
EG(3-1)/BW(0-3)
from MaxPreps:
North Forsyth 16
Western Guilford 0
NF(2-20/WG(0-4)
*****Credit to WG tonight, for getting this score posted, so fans can know what is going on….*****
from Lamar Daniels:
Mount Tabor 20
Ben L. Smith 6
Mount Tabor(2-2)/Smith(1-3)
Page off this week and I guess Southern Guilford off too…Looks to be another Endowment Game….
The Page JV’s lost to WS Reagan last week, 26-15 and Page sits at (3-2) on the season…
Northeast Guilford(2-1) at Eastern Alamance(3-0)
McMichael(0-0) at Northern Guilford(0-3)
High Point Central(1-2) at Burlington Cummings(0-1)
Jordan-Matthews(0-0) at High Point Andrews (0-0)
Dudley(3-0) OFF
Ragsdale(1-2) OFF
Grimsley(3-1) OFF
Northwest Guilford(3-1) OFF
Page(3-2) OFF
Southern Guilford(2-2) OFF
More JV Football Scores Tonight from Lamar Daniels:
Kannapolis Brown JV 14 Davie County JV 21
North Davidson JV 28 South Rowan JV 27 (OT)
South Iredell JV 13 West Forsyth JV 49
Oak Grove JV 42 Central Davidson JV 12
Ledford JV 14 Thomasville JV 6
Salisbury JV 24 Lexington JV 0
Southeast Guilford has Talent said,
Hmmmmmm know your facts said,
For your information Asheboro had 6 freshman and 5 and 5 sophomores on offense. 6 sophomores and 5 freshman on defense. And just so you know number 8 number 8 is only a freshman. Those are the facts. So where is the mature over team ?
Southeast Guilford has Talent said,
Ummmmmmm, relax. I was just going off the eye test. You all won fair and square.
Lamar Daniels said,
Kannapolis Brown JV 14 Davie County JV 21
Page JV 15 WS Reagan JV 26 (Wed)
North Davidson JV 28 South Rowan JV 27 (OT)
South Iredell JV 13 West Forsyth JV 49
Western Guilford JV 0 North Forsyth JV 16
Oak Grove JV 42 Central Davidson JV 12
Ledford JV 14 Thomasville JV 6
Salisbury JV 24 Lexington JV 0
Smith JV 6 Mount Tabor JV 20
