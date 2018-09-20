Anybody got any news on the JV Football Games Tonight(9/20/18)???(Southwest Guilford, Eastern Guilford, East Forsyth, North Forsyth, Mount Tabor, Asheboro winners so far!!!!!!)

Grimsley vs. East Forsyth must a Varsity Endowment Game this week, because I went by Grimsley HS tonight and they had a soccer game going on…Ready to eat the KickBack Jack’s burger on the trunk of my car, but no JV Football Tonight at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium…

Got any news on our other JV Football Games…SEG-Asheboro was going on down at Southeast…The young men(SEG Falcons) on Football in Focus, were headed that way, after KickBack Jacks…..

Northwest Guilford and Grimsley Varsity teams both in Endowment Games on Friday night and this made way for

Reidsville vs. East Forsyth and thanks to Coach Beal for passing along this score/final:

East Forsyth Eagles 36

Reidsville 15

EF(4-1)/Reidsville(2-1)

from SW JV:

Southwest Guilford 35, WS Parkland-6

SWG(4-0)/WSP(2-2)

from SEG has Talent:

Asheboro – 34

Southeast Guilford- 14

Asheboro(3-1)/SEG(3-2)

It wasn’t that close. We had three starters out, but we were over-matched physically. We also had too many blown assignments and no one wanted to tackle #8 in the field. Asheboro looked like a mature JV team, size wise, and we are a small, young JV team. That being said we didn’t play to our strengths IMO. We had our chances. Either way disappointing loss and not just because we didn’t win.

from MaxPreps:

Eastern Guilford 20

Burlington Williams 6

EG(3-1)/BW(0-3)

from MaxPreps:

North Forsyth 16

Western Guilford 0

NF(2-20/WG(0-4)

*****Credit to WG tonight, for getting this score posted, so fans can know what is going on….*****

from Lamar Daniels:

Mount Tabor 20

Ben L. Smith 6

Mount Tabor(2-2)/Smith(1-3)

Page off this week and I guess Southern Guilford off too…Looks to be another Endowment Game….

The Page JV’s lost to WS Reagan last week, 26-15 and Page sits at (3-2) on the season…

Northeast Guilford(2-1) at Eastern Alamance(3-0)

McMichael(0-0) at Northern Guilford(0-3)

High Point Central(1-2) at Burlington Cummings(0-1)

Jordan-Matthews(0-0) at High Point Andrews (0-0)

Dudley(3-0) OFF

Ragsdale(1-2) OFF

Grimsley(3-1) OFF

Northwest Guilford(3-1) OFF

Page(3-2) OFF

Southern Guilford(2-2) OFF

More JV Football Scores Tonight from Lamar Daniels:

Kannapolis Brown JV 14 Davie County JV 21

North Davidson JV 28 South Rowan JV 27 (OT)

South Iredell JV 13 West Forsyth JV 49

Oak Grove JV 42 Central Davidson JV 12

Ledford JV 14 Thomasville JV 6

Salisbury JV 24 Lexington JV 0