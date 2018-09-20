College Volleyball Final – Washington and Lee 3, Guilford 2

LEXINGTON, Va. – Meg Guignon had 18 kills and 18 digs to rally host Washington and Lee University to a 3-2 volleyball win Wednesday night in the Quakers’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener. The Generals (4-5, 2-0 ODAC) rallied for a 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-3 win, which marked the Quakers’ (6-3, 0-1 ODAC) first five-set loss in five matches this year.

Guilford held a 2-1 lead after three sets and held a 21-20 margin in the fourth set when Washington and Lee awoke with a vengeance. A Guignon kill sparked a 5-0 Generals’ run to close out the fourth set. The momentum extended into the fifth set where Washington and Lee raced to an insurmountable 7-1 margin behind three Guignon kills and three Guilford hitting errors. Val Sokolow had three of her six putaways in Washington and Lee’s 8-2 spurt to close out the match. Washington and Lee hit .500 as a team in the deciding set, compared to -.167 for the Quakers.

Ashleigh Meade contributed 13 kills on .321 hitting and Allison Webb put down a dozen kills for the Generals. Anna Soroka had 28 assists and Mollie Ray added 25 helpers. Elly Cosgrove made a team-high 23 digs.

Guilford got 15 kills and a match-best 24 digs from Christian Ritter. Morgan Tompkins and Khaira Bolden both contributed eight kills and Michaela Allred added seven. Tina Eucker facilitated the offense with a match-high 37 assists and added two blocks.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers visit Emory & Henry College Sunday (9/23) to take on the host Wasps and Maryville (Tenn.) College.