College Volleyball Final – Washington and Lee 3, Guilford 2
LEXINGTON, Va. – Meg Guignon had 18 kills and 18 digs to rally host Washington and Lee University to a 3-2 volleyball win Wednesday night in the Quakers’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener. The Generals (4-5, 2-0 ODAC) rallied for a 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-3 win, which marked the Quakers’ (6-3, 0-1 ODAC) first five-set loss in five matches this year.
Guilford held a 2-1 lead after three sets and held a 21-20 margin in the fourth set when Washington and Lee awoke with a vengeance. A Guignon kill sparked a 5-0 Generals’ run to close out the fourth set. The momentum extended into the fifth set where Washington and Lee raced to an insurmountable 7-1 margin behind three Guignon kills and three Guilford hitting errors. Val Sokolow had three of her six putaways in Washington and Lee’s 8-2 spurt to close out the match. Washington and Lee hit .500 as a team in the deciding set, compared to -.167 for the Quakers.
Ashleigh Meade contributed 13 kills on .321 hitting and Allison Webb put down a dozen kills for the Generals. Anna Soroka had 28 assists and Mollie Ray added 25 helpers. Elly Cosgrove made a team-high 23 digs.
Guilford got 15 kills and a match-best 24 digs from Christian Ritter. Morgan Tompkins and Khaira Bolden both contributed eight kills and Michaela Allred added seven. Tina Eucker facilitated the offense with a match-high 37 assists and added two blocks.
Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers visit Emory & Henry College Sunday (9/23) to take on the host Wasps and Maryville (Tenn.) College.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.