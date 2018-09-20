Greensboro College Volleyball Drops Road Match Against Bob Jones University

Volleyball Drops Road Match Against Bob Jones University

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENVILLE, S.C.– The Greensboro College volleyball team fell to the Bruins of Bob Jones University Thursday, 3-0.

The Pride dropped the first set 25-17 before suffering a 25-14 loss in the second set. Greensboro tried to gain momentum in the closing set, but the Bruins’ defense was able to walk away with a 25-18 win.

“I am pleased with the way we started the match” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “About halfway through, Bob Jones University took control and we couldn’t gain back the momentum.

“The Bruins are a very disciplined and talented team that plays a solid defense and gets their hand in everything. In the third set we did a much better job of mixing up our shots. We found holes in the defense and capitalized on that.”

Katie Clark ended the night with a team-high 17 digs and 14 assists, while Sarah Egbers recorded 13 assists.

The Pride hit the road again on Saturday when they face Pfeiffer University at 2 p.m. and Meredith College at 4 p.m. in the USA South Tri-Match in Raleigh. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.