Hurricane Relief this Friday night at Northwest Guilford High School
Help them fill up the truck…Also similar events at Southwest Guilford, Rockingham County and other area schools….
Needed:
Bottled Water
Infant Supplies(Diapers and Formula)
Gas Cards
Grocery Store Gift Cards
Flashlights/Batteries
Senior Items
Toilet Paper
Wipes
Senior Items(Adult Diapers, Underwear, Feminine Products
Manual Can Openers
Tarps
Trash Bags
Latex Gloves
Bleach
Safety Vests
Hand Sanitizer
Duct Tape
