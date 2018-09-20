JV Football Tonight(9/20/18) in and around Guilford County
After a week away due to the storm/hurricane, the JV’s get set to play football again tonight, in and around Guilford County…All games set to kick off at 7pm…
Southwest Guilford(3-0) at WS Parkland(2-1)
Northwest Guilford(3-1) at Reidsville(2-0)
Northeast Guilford(2-1) at Eastern Alamance(3-0)
Southern Guilford(2-2) at Page(3-1)
Asheboro(2-1) at Southeast Guilford(3-1)
Burlington Williams(0-2) at Eastern Guilford(3-1)
East Forsyth(3-1) at Grimsley(3-1)
McMichael(0-0) at Northern Guilford(0-3)
Smith(1-2) at Mount Tabor(1-2)
Western Guilford(0-3) at North Forsyth(1-2)
High Point Central(1-2) at Burlington Cummings(0-1)
Jordan-Matthews(0-0) at High Point Andrews (0-0)
Dudley(3-0) OFF
Ragsdale(1-2) OFF
