Elon MSOC Phoenix Opens CAA Play at Drexel on Saturday

ELON, N.C. – Looking to snap a two-match losing streak and start league play on a high note, the Elon University men’s soccer team heads to Drexel this Saturday, Sept. 22, for its Colonial Athletic Association opener. Kickoff from Vidas Field is set for 4 p.m.

Series History

Both teams will meet for the fifth time on the soccer pitch this Saturday with all contests coming as fellow members of the CAA. Elon has won all four contests versus the Dragons including a 1-0 result last season at home. This will be the Phoenix’s second-ever trip to Drexel with its lone other visit coming in 2016 with Elon earning a 2-0 victory.

Opening Stanza

• Elon begins its fifth season of CAA play and has posted a 1-1-2 ledger in league openers since joining the league in 2014. The Phoenix’s lone league-opening victory came versus Drexel in 2015, 3-1.

• The Phoenix will look to snap a brief losing streak after falling at UNCG this past Tuesday, Sept. 18, 1-0 in double overtime. The game was the first between the two programs since 2013.

• Redshirt senior netminder Matthew Jegier had a season-high five saves in the contest against the Spartans.

• Despite the shutout at UNCG, the Phoenix is still second in the CAA in total goals (13) and goals per game (2.17).

• On Wednesday, Sept. 19, Jegier was chosen as one of 30 candidates for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award. The Charlotte, N.C., native joins Steven Kinney (2009) and Clint Irwin (2010) as members of the program who has been selected as candidates for the prestigious award.

• Redshirt junior Iñigo Bronte taillied three goals in the Phoenix’s 8-1 win at Rutgers on Sept. 2. It marked the third straight year that a Phoenix player has netted a hat trick following Elijah Agu versus St. Bonaventure in 2016 and Tuki Tayali against Northeastern last season.

• Bronte was awarded as the CAA Player of the Week on Sept. 3, for his efforts against Rutgers. He currently leads the Phoenix in total points with three goals and an assist.

Scouting Drexel

The Dragons have gotten off to a strong start in 2018 with its 5-1-1 record after earning a 2-0 victory against Bucknell on Tuesday. Drexel’s lone blemish on its record came versus James Madison in its league opener on Sept. 15, 3-0.

Drexel has accounted for 12 goals so far this season and is averaging 1.71 scores per match. Senior midfielder Mathias Ebbesen currently leads the CAA in points (13), goals (six) and goals per match (0.86). He is one of two Dragons with 20 or more shot attempts this season along with junior striker Kwesi Allen, who is second to Ebbesen in points (five) and goals (two).

Defensively, the Dragons are allowing 1.00 goal per game with opponents outshooting them 103-83. Two players have seen time in goal this season for Drexel with Stephen Kopsachilis handling the majority of the minutes. The redshirt freshman has made five starts and has a 0.76 goals-against average with 25 saves and a .862 save percentage. He also has all three of the Dragons’ shutouts.

Up Next

Elon hosts William & Mary in its CAA home-opener next Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Rudd Field. First touch for that match is slated for 7 p.m.