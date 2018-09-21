Elon Volleyball: Garcia Records Double-Double in CAA Loss at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Kodi Garcia posted her third double-double performance of the season to lead the Elon University volleyball program in its 3-0 loss at College of Charleston Friday night to open CAA play.

BOX SCORE

“College of Charleston has a very good, experienced team and deserved the win tonight,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “We picked up our defense and ball control after that first set, but couldn’t generate enough offense. We will continue to work on that as we start to focus on next week’s matches.”

THE RUNDOWN

The Phoenix (8-4, 0-1 CAA) built an early 3-0 lead in the opening set as Kam Terry scored three-straight kills, but the host Cougars (10-5, 1-0) countered with an 11-1 swing and never looked back. Down 20-8, a Maddie Jaudon service ace and a block by Nori Thomas and Natalie Cummins highlighted a 4-0 Elon run, but Charleston’s advantage proved too large to overcome. CofC held on 25-17 for the early match lead.

Elon was in the driver’s seat for most of the second set after going up 7-3 early, but the Cougars slowly crept back. After Charleston called a timeout trailing 16-12, the home team wrestled back control with an 8-1 spurt. A Leah Daniel score kept Elon close at 21-19, but the maroon and white earned four unanswered to go ahead 2-0.

In the final set, CofC took control early at 8-4. Later, a Kellyn Trowse kill and a Cougar attack error got the Phoenix to within 15-11, but Charleston took off with another four-straight points. The hosts held on for the 25-19 decision and the match win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Garcia finished with 20 assists, 10 digs, and a pair of service aces on the night. Terry flirted with a double-double herself as she scored a team-high nine kills and recorded a game-high 15 digs. Cummins neared her season best in blocks with six and added four kills and a dig. Trowse also tallied four kills with three digs and two blocks, while Jaudon totaled 11 digs with an assist and two aces.

NOTES

-Terry now has 1,150 career kills and moves into ninth place on the program’s career leaders list. She needs 17 more to tie Laura Griffin (’02) in eighth.

UP NEXT

Elon continues its road swing with CAA matches at Hofstra next Friday, Sept. 28, and at Northeastern Sunday, Sept. 30.