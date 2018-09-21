High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, plus(Bring Back Allen Jay HS)

+++++Just a side-note for today…If they build or bring back a new high school in the southern part of the county, they should bring back the name of, Allen Jay High School…Bring back the Jaybirds….Gary Thayer, Gary Meredith, Tommy Younts and more and that would be a perfect school to match up with Southern Guilford, and they both could be 2-A schools…Bring back Allen Jay High School…Why not, you could pull a few students from Southern and Southeast and loosen up the load on a fast-developing southern side of the county…Our Thought for the Day, “Bring Back Allen Jay”…Welcome Home Jaybirds…+++++

**********TONIGHT**********

All Games set to kick off at 7:30…..

Be sure to follow along with Don Moore, with every score, on the Scoreboard tonight.

WS Parkland(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(5-0)….At 7pm with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison…Kris and the DMZ at SWG, on “The Ranch”, for this Big Game tonight and you can hear the game on GreensboroSports Radio 2….Click On GreensboroSports Radio and go to #2…Big Piedmont Triad battle on GreensboroSports Radio…Also J.P. Mundy from the News and Record will be at this game tonight in coverage for the N&R HSXtra section…

Reidsville(5-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-2)….Joe Sirera from the News and Record at this game for the HSXtra section…Go to www.greensboro.com and Click On www.greensboro.com/sports/hsxtra/…Also Dave Polaski and Drew Brackett will be there in coverage for WSJS Radio/1320….Game at R.L. Billings Stadium…

Eastern Alamance(3-1) at Northeast Guilford(2-2)…Major early season Mid-State 3-A clash tonight and last year this game was down at Mebane at Eastern A. and it was a very close game….If Earl Bates has the Clagon ‘Wagon’ and the Swain ‘Train’ rolling tonight, with Justin Wilson and David Ollah also ready for “Prime Time”, this game could go the way of the NEG Rams…

Page(1-4) at Southern Guilford(0-4)….Game can be heard tonight on GreensboroSports Radio with Don Tilley on the talley and Page hoping to rally their troops after the fits of forfeits, that hit the Pirates last week…SG looking for Win #1 and we don’t think the Pirates will be looking ahead to their game at home vs. East Forsyth next week….SG is hungry for a win and they have set the grill on the crispy dial, with Myles Crisp dialed in at QB for SG and Page will turn the page after a mighty rough week, just one week ago, falling 14-7 to WS Reagan and the three forfeits, and as Page turns the page, they give the keys to QB Javondre Paige and ask the junior signal-caller to get them cranked up and rolling….Game Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio and we will see what SG has in the tank and see if Page can take it to the bank, on the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week with the Tilley Totals and the Tilley Takes, on GreensboroSports Radio…Game at C.K. Siler Stadium…

Southeast Guilford(4-1) at Asheboro(0-5)…SEG Falcons on the road in their first conference game and they can not allow a let-down after last week’s huge road win at Dudley HS….Must take steps forward if you are SEG and can not look back, or take steps backward…

Game Tonight at Lee Stone Stadium…

Eastern Guilford(3-1) at Burlington Williams(3-2)…Dennis White will be on the scene and sending scores to Don Moore on our GreensboroSports.com/Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard tonight, from the campus of Williams High School, inside the old Burlington City Stadium/Burlington Memorial Stadium….Elon U. used to play their games here…

Grimsley(2-3) at East Forsyth(4-0)..Whirlies with their hands full tonight, as EF Eagles want to use this game as a tune-up for Page next week….

Ragsdale(2-2) at East Surry(4-1)…Endowment Game…RHS Tigers will need Big Games from Devan Boykin and Trey Jackson tonight and ES is not a gimme on the road, this will make for a hard-fought victory, if the Tigers can get the take/tail/Tale of the Tape…

Northern Guilford(3-1) at McMichael(1-3)….Nighthawks with Flippen, Murchinson, Lenard, Bass, Frogge and others needing this one tonight in the Mid-State 3-A…

Mount Tabor(1-4) at Smith(1-4)…If Smith can win this one, the Golden Eagles will be (1-0) in conference and Ben can use that win to get their season turned around, and since this game is at home at “The Claude”/Claude Manzi Stadium, the Eagles have a great shot to pull off the victory…Mount Tabor is saying the same thing we just said going into this contest…Coach McCoy(Wayne) is running the offense over at Smith and he coached HP Andrews to a State Title, back when he had Lamar Raynard and Marquell Cartwright…Needing some McCoy Magic at ‘The Manzi’ tonight…

North Forsyth(0-5) at Western Guilford(0-5)….Wyatt Smith will be at this game for GreensboroSports.com…Wyatt in triple coverage tonight at the Doug Henderson Stadium…Somebody will leave there with a “W” tonight and will it be, “WG”, with the “W”?????

Burlington Cummings(1-4) at High Point Central(2-3)….Turn loose McDuffie and Godfrey and HPC should be home free, at Tony Simeon Stadium, in High Point….

High Point Andrews (1-3) at Jordan-Matthews(1-3)….Andrews hits conference play and they hope to hit JM hard, with QB McIver looking to his favorite receiver, A and B and wait and see, Jenoah McIver will make a believer out of you too….

Christ the King(0-5) at Bishop McGuinness(3-2)…Looking for Bishop to flex their muscles in a runaway tonight….Villains will get a chance to live up to their name tonight and the fans from the opposing team might be saying, “You guys play dirty”, but when they used to tell us that, we said, “We don’t play dirty, we play hard”…Look for Bishop to hard and to get on the board a lot tonight…

Dudley(4-1) OFF

High Point Christian(5-0) OFF

Picks and Poll on the way…..

PICKS

Southwest Guilford

Reidsville

Northeast Guilford

Page

Southeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford

East Forsyth

Ragsdale

Northern Guilford

Mount Tabor

Western Guilford

High Point Central

High Point Andrews

Bishop McGuinness

Picks(45-9) for the season….

Poll:

1)Southwest Guilford(5-0)

2)Southeast Guilford(4-1)

3)Eastern Guilford(3-1)

4)Dudley(4-1)

5)Ragsdale(3-2)

6)Northern Guilford(3-1)

7)Northwest Guilford(3-2)

8)Northeast Guilford(2-2)

9)Grimsley(2-3)

10)Page(1-4)