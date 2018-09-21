Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 21, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Page (1-4) at Southern Guilford (0-4) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: WS Parkland (5-0) at Southwest Guilford (5-0) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #5 – 9:45 PM

3 Q

WS Parkland (5-0) – 13

Southwest Guilford (5-0) – 6

4 Q

Reidsville (5-0) – 21

Northwest Guilford (3-2) – 7

3 Q

Eastern Alamance (3-1) – 7

Northeast Guilford (2-2) – 22

FINAL

Page (2-4) – 45

Southern Guilford (0-5) – 0

FINAL

Southeast Guilford (5-1) – 57

Asheboro (0-6) – 0

3 Q

Eastern Guilford (3-1) – 13

Burlington Williams (3-2) – 0

4 Q

Grimsley (2-3) – 14

East Forsyth (4-0) – 31

HALF

Ragsdale (2-2) – 28

East Surry (4-1) – 7

4 Q

Northern Guilford (3-1) – 49

McMichael (1-3) – 12

3 Q

Mount Tabor (1-4) – 29

Smith (1-4) – 16

4 Q

North Forsyth (0-5) – 6

Western Guilford (0-5) – 10

3 Q

Burlington Cummings (1-4) – 14

High Point Central (2-3) – 35

3 Q

High Point Andrews (1-3) – 36

Jordan-Matthews (1-3) – 7

3 Q

Christ the King (0-5) – 0

Bishop McGuinness (3-2) – 63

FINAL

Western Alamance – 42

Rockingham County – 13

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217