Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 21, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Page (1-4) at Southern Guilford (0-4) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: WS Parkland (5-0) at Southwest Guilford (5-0) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.
UPDATE #5 – 9:45 PM
3 Q
WS Parkland (5-0) – 13
Southwest Guilford (5-0) – 6
4 Q
Reidsville (5-0) – 21
Northwest Guilford (3-2) – 7
3 Q
Eastern Alamance (3-1) – 7
Northeast Guilford (2-2) – 22
FINAL
Page (2-4) – 45
Southern Guilford (0-5) – 0
FINAL
Southeast Guilford (5-1) – 57
Asheboro (0-6) – 0
3 Q
Eastern Guilford (3-1) – 13
Burlington Williams (3-2) – 0
4 Q
Grimsley (2-3) – 14
East Forsyth (4-0) – 31
HALF
Ragsdale (2-2) – 28
East Surry (4-1) – 7
4 Q
Northern Guilford (3-1) – 49
McMichael (1-3) – 12
3 Q
Mount Tabor (1-4) – 29
Smith (1-4) – 16
4 Q
North Forsyth (0-5) – 6
Western Guilford (0-5) – 10
3 Q
Burlington Cummings (1-4) – 14
High Point Central (2-3) – 35
3 Q
High Point Andrews (1-3) – 36
Jordan-Matthews (1-3) – 7
3 Q
Christ the King (0-5) – 0
Bishop McGuinness (3-2) – 63
FINAL
Western Alamance – 42
Rockingham County – 13
