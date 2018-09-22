College Football Today(9/22/18) and how will our locals be doing and what’s happening in the ACC???
Locals:
Greensboro College(1-1) at Ferrum College(1-1) 2pm
Morgan State(0-3) at N.C. A&T(3-0) 6pm at BB&T Field
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame with the Noon Kickoff at WFU’s BB&T Field…
Elon(1-1) at Charleston Southern 6pm
Virginia Union at Winston-Salem State(1-1) 6pm
Guilford College(1-1) OFF
Pitt at North Carolina(0-2) 12:30pm
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State(1-1) 3:30pm
VMI at Western Carolina(2-0) 3:30pm
N.C. Central at Duke(3-0) 3:30pm
Charlotte(2-1) at UMass 3:30pm
Marshall(2-0) at N.C. State(2-0) 7pm
East Carolina at South Florida 8pm
Boston College at Purdue Noon
Louisville at Virginia 12:30pm
Clemson(3-0) at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
Virginia Tech(2-0) at Old Dominion 3:30pm
Florida International at Miami 3:30pm
Northern Illinois at Florida State 3:30pm
UConn at Syracuse 4:30pm
