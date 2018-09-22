College Women’s Soccer Final – Guilford 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Juliana Evans-Anfom’s penalty kick in the 85th minute gave Guilford College a 2-1 soccer win over Eastern Mennonite University Saturday in both teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

Less than three minutes after the Royals (3-3, 0-1 ODAC) tied the score at 1-1 on a Laura Rittenhouse goal, the Quakers’ Cheyenne Wright was taken down in the penalty area. Evans-Anfom, a senior, stepped to the spot and buried her shot in the top right corner of the goal to put Guilford back in the lead. The Royals were unable to answer and the Quakers effectively controlled the clock for the remaining five minutes of regulation.

After a scoreless first half, Guilford took the lead when Kelsey Reilly notched her team-leading second goal of the season off a half-volley shot from 18 yards away. Emily Shephard collected a loose ball with her back to the goal and flicked it shortly to her right to Reilly, who hit a perfect shot to the top right corner of the goal.

Eastern Mennonite equalized 15 minutes later when Rittenhouse narrowly beat Guilford goalie Aubrey Gunther to a long cross by Chloe Weaver into the center of the box. Rittenhouse and Gunther collided with Rittenhouse getting a foot on the ball to deflect it into the goal.

The Quakers held an 8-7 edge in shots and took each of the match’s five corners. Royals’ goalie Leah Wenger made three saves and Gunther one for Guilford.

Coach Stephanie Webb’s club visits Salem College Tuesday (9/25) in a 4:00 p.m. nonconference match.