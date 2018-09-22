Elon MSOC Phoenix Falls at Drexel in Overtime, 3-2

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Despite battling back twice to level the match and force overtime, the Elon University men’s soccer team could not overtake Drexel in its Colonial Athletic Association opener and fell to the Dragons, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday evening, Sept. 22, at Vidas Field.

BOX SCORE

A penalty kick goal from Drexel’s Mathias Ebbesen in the 92nd minute in overtime was the difference and gave the Dragons (6-1-1, 1-1 CAA) its first-ever victory over the Phoenix in the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs. Elon (3-4, 0-1 CAA) dropped its third consecutive game overall and second straight in extra session.

The Rundown

Drexel’s Laolu Daranijo provided the Dragons the early lead in the 25th minute of the match. The sophomore striker played the rebound off a Ebbesen shot and a failed Elon clearance to put the Dragons in front 1-0.

Just four minutes later, the Phoenix was able to level the match with redshirt junior Nick Adamczyk tallying his first goal of 2018. The Social Circle, Ga., native headed in his second career goal off a JP Meibohm cross from the top left of the box to knot the match at 1-1.

Both teams went into the locker room after 45 minutes of play with the game tied at 1-1. Both teams were also tied in total shots at 4-4, but the Phoenix forced five corners against the Dragons.

It took Drexel just over 11 minutes into the second period to retake the lead. The Dragons were able to take advantage of the Phoenix on a counter as Francisco da Palma scored his first goal of the season. The junior received a feed from Kwesi Allen near the six-yard area to finish and put the Dragons back up, 2-1.

The Phoenix was able to knot the score again 14 minutes later inside the 70th minute. Elon earned a penalty kick after Marcel Fahrenholz was taken down just inside the top left corner of the box by a defender. Senior Amir Berkane was given the assignment as the Kelvedon, England, native calmly put the ball in the back left corner of the net to tie the match once again.

Both teams played out the remaining 20 minutes of regulation trying to find the go-ahead goal. Elon’s best opportunity came inside the 77th minute after earning a free kick. The ball would find the head of Iñigo Bronte, who sent it just high over the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard area.

The match would go into overtime for the second straight contest for the Phoenix, who looked to snap its two-match losing streak. Drexel however pounced on the first true opportunity for either side in the extra session as Allen was able to draw a foul on a Phoenix defender inside the box in the 92nd minute. The play set up a penalty kick for Ebbesen, who took the shot and sent it just out of reach of keeper Matthew Jegier for the golden goal victory for Drexel, 3-2.

Elon ended the match with nine shots, while Drexel tallied six for the game. The Phoenix however placed five of those shots on frame compared to four for the Dragons. The maroon and gold also dominated in corner opportunities, 8-2, but was unable to take advantage of the set pieces.

Up Next

Elon hosts William & Mary for its league home-opener on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Rudd Field. That match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.