Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Falls To Maryville In USA South Opener, 2-0

Men’s Soccer Falls To Maryville In USA South Opener, 2-0

MARYVILLE, Tenn. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team dropped their USA South Athletic Conference opener to the Scots of Maryville College Friday, 2-0.

The Scots struck for the game’s first goal in the 13th minute before tallying their final goal of the contest in the 40th minute.

Despite trailing by the two-goal margin in the second half, Greensboro continued to apply pressure the Maryville back line but was unable to find the back of the net.

“It was a disappointing first half performance,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “We shot ourselves in the foot from simple errors and lack of discipline.

“We came out and played much better in the second half and showed a lot more character. We created a chance late, but were denied a goal when the ball hit the post. We need to learn from today and come out to execute from the first whistle.”

Greensboro was narrowly outshot in the match 16-12, but the Pride was able to place six shots on goal. Gerardo Peraza led the Pride with two shots on goal, while Darli Mihindou, Carlos Barragan, Thomas Gittany and Jordy Briceno each had one.

Despite recording five saves on the afternoon, Elmer Martinez took the loss in goal for the Pride.

The Pride men will return to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to USA South foe Covenant College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.