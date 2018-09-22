Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Records Fourth Shutout After Victory Over Bruins

Women’s Soccer Records Fourth Shutout After Victory Over Bruins

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C.– The Greensboro College women’s soccer team defeated the Bruins of Bob Jones University Friday, 2-0.

Over the first half, the Pride had seven shots on goal.

The Pride continued to put pressure on the Bruins, but were unable to capitalize.

With Greensboro’s undefeated record on the line, Anna-Rae Porcelli fired back-to-back shots on the Bruins’ keeper.

After Angelina Martin recorded a save off of the first shot, but Porcelli found the top right corner of the net less than a minute later to lift the Pride up, 1-0.

In the 65th minute, the Pride extended their lead to 2-0 after Samantha Whipp recorded her first goal of the season.

Greensboro’s offense proved to be too much for the Bruins and the Pride walked away with the two-goal victory.

“Today was a good test to see a team like Bob Jones.” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “They sat in on us and created havoc on us and it was tough to break down their back line.

“We have to find ways to score, but congratulations to my girls for finding two amazing goals. We just have to be more organized and compact, but we will take the win.”

The Pride will now turn their attention to Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup at Averett University.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.