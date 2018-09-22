High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind as we look back at last night’s games:Can you believe it, we are headed into Week 7

From last night/Friday night as go back into the lab….Wearing the brown lab coat this morning and here we go with the flow from around the area…Hit the CLICK ONs and you will be on target with the top high school football coverage in our area….We go the Extra/Xtra yard to bring you the top coverage….

CLICK HERE for WS Parkland over Southwest Guilford, 19-6 at “The Ranch”, from J.P. Mundy at the News and Record/HSXtra….

J.P. Mundy quickly becoming one of the top sports writers in the history of the uncivilized world…

CLICK HERE for Patrick Ferlise at the WS Journal on the SWG-Parkland game…..

A couple of quotes you might enjoy reading with the first from WS Parkland Mustang’s coach Martin Samek:“I thought our offense did exactly what it needed to do,” Samek said. “It was one of those games that determines who’s moving on.”

from Eric Rainey head coach at Southwest Guilford HS:“In the past with other teams, we’ve had time to scramble, but they’re so athletic that you ain’t going to run away from them,” said Gainey. “It was a great learning experience for us, you know. We could’ve played better.”

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera with the N&R and HSXtra on Reidsville’s 28-14 win over the Northwest Guilford Vikings…

CLICK HERE for Bradley Cole, from the News Record/HSXtra on the Page Pirates bouncing back to beat/defeat(45-0) the Southern Guilford Storm last night and two safeties in the game for Page…Bradley Cole/BC from UNCG by way of the Hendersonville/Asheville area…

CLICK HERE for Eliot Duke with the Rockingham Now section of the News and Record on Northern Guilford over McMichael, 55-12, and an interesting take from Duke, and he mentions the fact that McMichael only has 18 players on their team…That is a tough route to take, with just 18 kids suited up for a Varsity game……

CLICK HERE for David Kehrli’s kick in on Eastern Guilford over Burlington Williams from the Burlington Times News….DK said EG was running wild last night in Burlington….Justin Matthews and Kamell Smith real big for EG….

CLICK HERE for the Roundup from the Burlington Times News with key details on Southern Alamance going to (6-0) and their QB Jsi Hatfield and also the word on Eastern Alamance losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2013, as the NEG Rams knocked them off last night….

CLICK HERE for Southeast Guilford’s 57-0 win over the Asheboro Blue Comets, from the Asheboro Courier-Tribune…

CLICK HERE for a big writeup on East Forsyth’s 52-21 victory over Grimsley last night, from Jay Spivey at the WS Journal and Journal Now.com….EF scored just 12 seconds into the game on a kickoff return by Khalid Martin…