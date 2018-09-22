HPU Women’s Golf Finishes First Day of Nittany Lion Invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished action on the first day of the Nittany Lion Invitational Saturday (Sept. 22) at the Penn State Blue Course (Par 72 – 6,322 yards) in University Park, Pa.

After two rounds, the Panthers sit in 14th place at 623. The Purple & White improved 17 strokes in the second round with a 303 after shooting 320 in the first.

“We are obviously pretty disappointed with the showing today, particularly in the morning round,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “There was certainly a learning curve with the golf course and coming off a week of no practice with the hurricane weather, we just really struggled collectively around the greens. But, true to form, this team really fought hard to make a comeback in the afternoon and for that I’m very proud.

“The bright spot was Sarah’s debut. She played some really steady golf and I was really happy for her good play in practice and qualifying to translate so easy to competition. We’re looking forward to having another chance tomorrow.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn leads HPU and is tied for 19th at 5-over after rounds of 2-over 74 and 3-over 75. Junior Samantha Vodry improved nine strokes in the second round and shot a 2-over 74 in the second round. She is tied for 62nd at 13-over.

Fellow junior Tonrak Tasaso is in a tie for 59th after rounds of 7-over and 5-over. Sophomore Vasy Montague improved five strokes from the first to the second round, shooting 6-over 78 in the second. Freshman Olivia John also made her collegiate debut, and currently in a tie for 85th.

The third and final round will be contested on Sunday (Sept. 23) with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.