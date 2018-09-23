Elon WSOC Opens CAA Play with Loss to Delaware in Overtime

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer dropped its CAA opener in overtime on Sunday, Sept. 23, as Dani Kabat made a shot from distance in the 94th minute to secure Delaware’s 1-0 victory at Rudd Field.

BOX SCORE

The Phoenix falls to 2-4-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play with the loss. Delaware improves to 2-7-1 overall and 1-1 in CAA action with the victory. Elon had the majority of the chances in the match, as the maroon and gold posted a 12-8 advantage in shots. However, Kabat’s goal early in overtime secured the win for the Blue Hens.

HIGHLIGHTS

The first half saw just a combined five shots from both teams with Elon having the 4-1 edge. Elon’s best chance to take the lead came in the 41st minute as Taylor Paradoski was taken down by a defender in the box and the Phoenix was awarded a penalty. Cali Loeffler kept the Phoenix off the board as she saved Lily Harkes’ penalty shot and the match was scoreless at the half.

In the second half, the Phoenix came out firing in the first five minutes with three chances. Harkes had a header of Abby Fusca’s cross that was blocked in front of goal in the 48th minute. About three minutes later, Paradoski took a shot from a tight angle on the right side, forcing Loeffler to make a save for Delaware, and Laura Mitchell’s follow-up attempt missed high over the goal.

Mitchell was in a good position again for the Phoenix in the 60th minute as she had a shot blocked. Hannah Doherty, who had a team-high four shots in the game, came close again in the 63rd minute. However, Loeffler made yet another save for the Blue Hens. Both teams were even in the second half with seven shots apiece, but the match would go to overtime.

At the beginning of overtime, Elon had the first attempt at a game-winner, but Carson Jones’ header was saved in the 92nd minute. Less than two minutes later, Delaware would score the game-winner as Kabat took an uncontested shot from outside the left side of the box. Her attempt sailed over Elon goalkeeper Valentina Estrada into the right side of the net to give the Blue Hens the 1-0 victory.

Estrada played 94 minutes of action and made five saves for the Phoenix. Elon had the 12-8 advantage in shots and a 3-2 edge in corner kicks taken. Both teams hit six shots on frame during the contest.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to Rudd Field to continue conference play on Thursday, Sept. 27, against the College of Charleston Cougars. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.