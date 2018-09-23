Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer Records Win Number Seven With 4-1 Victory Over Averett

Pride Records Win Number Seven With 4-1 Victory Over Averett

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

DANVILLE, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team earned another road victory on Saturday after defeating the Cougars of Averett University, 4-1.

The Pride found their groove early as Anna-Rae Porcelli struck for her fourth goal of the season.

Porcelli got a hold of a loose ball around the 20-yard line and fired high into the corner of the goal to bring the Pride up 1-0 in the sixth minute.

Greensboro’s offense continued to pressure the Cougars, but was denied until the 33rd minute of the contest.

Mercedes Bauza attempted a shot that was rebounded and ended up in the path of Katia Mezey. Mezey then put in the rebound for her first goal of the year to extend the Pride’s lead to 2-0.

Less than 10 minutes later, Bauza put up her own goal off a Samantha Lopez assist to go into the half with a 3-0 edge over Averett.

After the half, the Pride’s offense stayed hot.

Alexa Rehling set up deep in Averett’s territory and booted the ball perfectly to the head of freshman McKaley Boston to elevate Greensboro, 4-0.

Two minutes later, the Cougars capitalized off a loose ball in front of the Pride’s goal and cut the lead to 4-1.

As time expired, neither team was able to find the back of the net again and Greensboro claimed their seventh win of the season.

“Better today,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We played today like I know we can play.

“We still need to work on making it a complete game and not give soft goals like the one today, but hey, it’s fixable and we will go back to work on Monday.”

Bauza ended the day with one goal and one assist. Kelsey Emrich earned her sixth win in the goal for Greensboro and recorded two saves on the day.

The Pride will hit the road again on Wednesday when they face Piedmont International University at 6 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.