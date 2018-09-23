HPT HiToms Prospects Camp just a Day Away:Monday, Sept. 24 – Sign Up Today!

2018 HPT HiToms Prospects Camp

Monday, Sept. 24 – Sign Up Today!

Pre-registration is required. Click Here to REGISTER

Date: Monday, September 24, 2018; rain date – Monday, October 1st

Times: 4 – 8 pm

Cost: $120

Format: Pro-Style Workout

60 yard dash

Infield/Outfield

Live Batting Practice

Pitcher/Catcher Bullpen Session

The HPT HiToms will be hosting its 13th Annual College Prospects Camp Monday, September 24th at Historic Finch Field.

Open to high school baseball players in the classes of 2019-2021, the three-hour pro style workout is an ideal opportunity for Triad area ballplayers to showcase their skills to Division 1, 2 and 3 mid-atlantic colleges.

Conducted by the HPT HiToms staff, only 55 participants will be accepted to the workout from 4 – 8 pm.