HPU Women’s Golf: Panthers Finish 11th at Nittany Lion Invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The High Point University women’s golf team improved three spots and finished in a tie for 11th at the Nittany Lion Invitational Sunday (Sept. 23) at the Penn State Blue Course (Par 72 – 6,322 yards) in University Park, Pa.

The Panthers improved in each round, finishing the tournament with a 302 to place in a tie for 11th with Youngstown State at 925. HPU shot 320 and 303 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

“I’m always pleased when we improve on each round, it means we’re learning from our mistakes and not repeating them,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We’d certainly love that first round back; we dug ourselves a hole that was just tough to recover from. I’m excited for Sarah to have finished so steady on the weekend, but we know what we need to work on this week before a quick turnaround to Starmount this weekend.”

In her first collegiate tournament, freshman Sarah Kahn placed in a tie for 23rd at 8-over after shooting a 3-over 75 in the final round. She had a stretch where she birdied three out of four holes from No. 3-6.

Junior Samantha Vodry recorded a two-over 74 to lead the Panthers on the final day. Vodry finished in a tie for 51st at 231. Fellow junior Tonrak Tasaso was two strokes behind at 233 after a final-round 77, placing in a tie for 57th.

Sophomore Vasy Montague, making her first appearance on the HPU scoring squad, placed in a tie for 67th at 237. Freshman Olivia John also made her collegiate debut and finished the tournament at 251.

Up next, the Panthers will compete at the local Starmount Forest Fall Classic Oct. 1-2 at the Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.