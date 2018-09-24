College Volleyball Finals – Guilford Splits Matches at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Guilford College’s volleyball team split two contests hosted by Emory & Henry College Sunday afternoon. The Quakers knocked off the host Wasps in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match, 3-2, but fell to Maryville (Tenn.) College, 3-1, in the nightcap.

Guilford (7-4, 1-1 ODAC) was three points away from closing out the Wasps (3-8, 0-2 ODAC) in the fourth set, but the hosts rallied from a 22-20 deficit for a 25-23 victory that forced a fifth set. With the fifth set knotted at 2-2, a 9-4 Quakers’ run opened an 11-6 edge. A Morgan Tompkins kill followed by two Wasps’ errors gave the guests the 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 23-25, 15-9 win.

Christian Ritter put down a team-high 17 kills and Morgan Tompkins added 15. Khaira Bolden had three of her seven putaways in the fifth and decisive set and also had three blocks.

Tina Eucker had 38 assists, 12 digs and four service aces for the Quakers. McKinley Durham recorded a club-high 17 digs.

Tori Holmberg’s match-high 18 kills paced Emory & Henry. Sam McCauley led all students with 39 assists and added nine digs. Makayla Payne notched seven kills and a match-high five blocks.

Brianna Sidner had 18 kills on .405 hitting to lead Maryville (5-5) to a 25-13, 12-15, 25-18, 25-12 triumph. The Scots hit .483 in the first set and closed the match with a .324 hitting percentage in the fourth set. Meredith Bonee and Arin Wyttenbach both put down seven kills. Bonee added 21 assists, two blocks, and nine digs.

Tompkins led the Quakers’ offense with 11 kills, followed by eight by Bolden. Eucker set up 36 assists and added a team-high 15 digs.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers visit league-rival Roanoke College Saturday’s at 7:00 p.m.