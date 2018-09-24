Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/24-9/29/18:Football Friday Homecoming Game vs. Southwestern Randolph HS
Monday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SEG Forrest Oaks
09/24/18 Monday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
09/24/18 Monday Soccer JV Boys A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance
09/25/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A 5:00 PM Conference Meet hosted by SA
09/25/18 Tuesday Soccer JV Boys A 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
09/25/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
09/25/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southwestern Randolph High
09/26/18 Wednesday Tennis V Girls H 4:00 PM Southern Alamance EGHS Tennis Courts
09/27/18 Thursday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Cancelled – Bartlett Yancey High School Senior Night EGHS Tennis Courts
09/27/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/27/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/27/18 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
9/28/18 Friday N/A Homecoming
09/28/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High Homecoming Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/29/18 Saturday N/A 8:30 AM EGHS Athletic Booster Club Golf Tournament Brookwood Golf Course
