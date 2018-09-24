Elizabeth’s Pizza of Thomasville’s Greensboro College Pride Weekly Sports Preview

Elizabeth’s Pizza of Thomasville Pride Weekly Sports Preview

September 24, 2018 – September 29, 2018

Men’s Golf

The Greensboro College men’s golf team will continue onto Day 2 of the Don Scalf Invitational, hosted by N.C. Wesleyan. After Day 1, the Pride are currently sitting six shots back. The host Bishops lead the 13-team event at 8-under par, while Greensboro carded a 2-under par 286. Trey Massey sits in a sixth-place tie at 2-under par, just two strokes off the lead. Scott Campbell also went under par after recording a one-under par 71.

Volleyball Preview

Record: 2-9 (1-2 USA South)

The Greensboro College volleyball team went 1-3 last week. The Pride defeated Mary Baldwin College 3-0 before traveling to Raleigh for the USA-South Tri-Match hosted by Meredith College. Greensboro claimed one of four sets against Pfeiffer University before falling to Meredith in three straight sets. Sarah Egbers finished with a match-high 16 kills, while Ruth Matovu, Alycia Artis and Jasha Reed combined for 21 kills. Katie Clark had a team-leading three service aces to go along with 34 assists and Tori Belcher continued her strong defensive start to the season with 20 digs.

***Week Schedule***

Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Lynchburg College (6 p.m.)

USA South Tri-Match Hosted by Greensboro College (September 29, 2018)

Saturday, Sept. 29 vs. North Carolina Wesleyan College (12 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 29 vs. Salem College (4 p.m.)

Opponent Outlook

Lynchburg College

Record: 3-7

Last Time Out: Loss – Bridgewater College 3, Lynchburg 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 12-6

Last Meeting: September 10, 2017 Lynchburg 3, Greensboro 0

North Carolina Wesleyan College

Record: 4-8 (0-2 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss – Averett 3, N.C. Welseyan 1

Series History: Greensboro leads 73-23

Last Meeting: October 21, 2017 Greensboro 3, North Carolina Wesleyan 1

Salem College

Record: 3-6 (1-1 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss – Rhodes 3, Salem 1

Series History: Greensboro leads 17-3

Last Meeting : October 28, 2017 Salem 3, Greensboro 2

Men’s Soccer Preview

Record: 3-2 (1-1 USA South)

The Greensboro College men’s soccer team went 1-1 last week in conference play last week. The Pride fell to Maryville College Friday, 2-0, before bouncing back to defeat Covenant College Saturday, 2-1.

Week Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 26 vs. Pfeiffer University (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 29 at Averett University (5 p.m.)

Opponent Outlook

Pfeiffer University

Record: 3-3 (0-2 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss – William Peace 2, Pfeiffer 0

Overall Series: Greensboro leads 1-0

Last Meeting: October 4, 2017 Greensboro 3, Pfeiffer 2

Averett University

Record: 2-5-1 (0-1-1 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss — Maryville 4, Averett 0

Overall Series: Greensboro leads 27-8

Last Meeting: September 22, 2017 Greensboro 4, Averett 3

Women’s Soccer Preview

Record: 7-0 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College women’s soccer team carries their win streak into the last week of September after defeating Marymount University (3-1), Bob Jones University (2-0) and Averett University (4-1). Alexis Chase recorded a hat trick against Marymount, while Mercedes Bauza ended the week with one goal and three assists. Kelsey Emrich went 2-0 in the goal for the Pride, while Lauren Rodriguez picked up her second win of the season against Bob Jones University.

Week Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Piedmont International University (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 29 vs. William Peace University (5 p.m.)

***Opponent Outlook***

Piedmont International University

Record: 1-3

Last Time Out: Loss – Randolph 3, Piedmont International 1

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

William Peace University

Record: 1-3-1 (0-0 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss – Ferrum 4, William Peace 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 15-0

Last Meeting: October 12, 2017 Greensboro 7, William Peace 0

Football Preview

Record: 1-2 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College football team recently fell to Ferrum College, 81-0. Kasseem Bagley had a game-high 14 tackles, while Ju’Warren Byrd and Garratt Brannock combines for 24 tackles. Zachary Ellison averaged 39 yards per punt with a long of 51 yards.

Week Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 29 at Averett University (6:30 p.m.)

***Opponent Outlook***

Averett University

Record: 1-1 (0-0 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss – Randolph Macon 24, Averett 14

Series History: Averett leads 10-7

Last Meeting: November 11, 2017 Averett 54, Greensboro 0

For more information on Greensboro College athletics, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.