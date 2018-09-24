Elon Announces Full Men’s Basketball Schedule for Schar Center’s Opening Season

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball head coach Matt Matheny announced his squad’s full 2018-19 schedule today, Sept. 24, as the Phoenix embarks on its first season inside Schar Center.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and are the only way to guarantee seats to Elon’s home opener against North Carolina on Nov. 9. Single-game tickets to Elon vs. UNC, if available, will go on sale in November. To purchase season tickets, buy online, at the Elon Ticket Office box office located at Schar Center, or call 336-278-6750.

In addition to hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels in its home opener, the Phoenix welcomes UNCG, Furman, and Boston University to highlight its home non-conference slate. Road matchups at Manhattan, UMKC, Kennesaw State, and the Pacific Classic in Stockton, Calif., highlight the non-conference slate. During the Pacific Classic, Elon will face the host Pacific, as well as UC Riverside and Abilene Christian.

“We are excited about all of the great things happening around our program and our players are taking full advantage of Schar Center,” said Matheny. “We are now looking towards an exciting 2018-19 schedule. We are fortunate to open up Schar Center against a storied program like North Carolina and we are also excited about the number of home games on our non-conference schedule, which is the most we’ve had in a long time. This schedule challenges us from coast-to-coast and will prepare us for the battles in the CAA.”

After playing host to Randolph College on Oct. 30, for an exhibition contest, the Phoenix opens the season with a road game at Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The Phoenix will then return home on Friday, Nov. 9, to host the North Carolina Tar Heels in its home opener and the program’s first regular season game inside Schar Center.

Following a home contest against Milligan on Thursday, Nov. 15, Elon will make the trek out west to Stockton, Calif., to take part in the Pacific Classic. The Phoenix will open the tournament on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, against Abilene Christian. Elon will take on UC Riverside the next day on Friday, Nov. 23, and then will close out the tournament against the host Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Elon begins a slew of five straight home games on Tuesday, Nov. 27, hosting Central Penn inside Schar Center. The Phoenix will then end the week with a Saturday night contest on Dec. 1, hosting the Boston Terriers.

The Phoenix then hosts back-to-back former Southern Conference rivals in Furman on Dec. 4, followed by defending SoCon Champion UNCG on Friday, Dec. 7, inside Schar Center. Elon will then close out the home portion of its non-conference slate with a Dec. 16 contest against Canisius.

Elon will then make two road trips to close out its non-conference slate. First, the Phoenix will face Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Then, the non-conference schedule concludes on Saturday, Dec. 22, with a trip to Kansas City to face UMKC before the Phoenix opens conference play inside Schar Center on Friday, Dec. 28 against Towson.