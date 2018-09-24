Elon Football Breaks Into Top 10 in AFCA Coaches Poll

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football pushed its way into the Top 10 in the AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday, Sept. 24, checking in at No. 9 in the country while placing No. 11 in the weekly FCS Stats Poll. With this week’s release, Elon is now the highest nationally-ranked Division I program in the state of North Carolina.

AFCA Coaches Poll | STATS FCS Poll

Coming off a 31-22, come-from-behind victory at Charleston Southern, Elon moved up three spots in the AFCA poll and earned 409 points in this week’s poll. This week, the Phoenix is between No. 8 Jacksonville State and No. 10 Illinois State, who beat FBS-foe Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo., over the weekend. In the STATS FCS poll, Elon picked up 2,249 points, more than 200 points from last week’s No. 12 ranking with 2,037 points. Elon stands between No. 10 McNeese and No. 12 North Carolina A&T.

With the Sept. 15 CAA Football opener at William & Mary cancelled, Elon will now open conference action this Saturday, Sept. 29, with Family Weekend at Rhodes Stadium against New Hampshire. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. New Hampshire started the season inside the Top 10 nationally, but has dropped out of the poll after an 0-3 start with losses to Maine, Colgate and Colorado.

At No. 9, this marks the second consecutive season Elon has cracked the Top 10. Last year, the Phoenix peaked at No. 7 in either poll. Last time Elon reached the Top 10 in back-to-back campaigns came in 2009 and 2010.

After having six teams in both polls ranked last week, CAA Football now has seven teams ranked in the FCS Stats poll. Teams joining Elon in the poll at James Madison (No. 2), Villanova (No. 13), Maine (No. 16), Stony Brook (No. 18), Rhode Island (No. 22) and Towson (No. 25). Both Delaware and Richmond are also receiving votes in this week’s poll.

In the Coaches poll, Elon is joined by five other teams in James Madison (No. 2), Villanova (No. 14), Maine (No. 16), Stony Brook (No. 17) and Rhode Island (No. 20). Towson and Delaware are also receiving votes.