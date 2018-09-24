High School Football this Week(9/28/18) in and around Guilford County

Games for Week 7/this Friday night with all kickoffs set to come at 7:30pm, with the exception of Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian and 7pm, for that game….Charlotte Christian(4-0) at HPCA(5-0) only game this week in the area, matching Unbeaten football teams…

East Forsyth(5-0) at Page(2-4)

Southwest Guilford(5-1) at Dudley(4-1)

Northeast Guilford(3-2) at Northern Guilford(4-1)

WS Reynolds(3-2) at Grimsley(2-4)

Northwest Guilford(3-3) at West Forsyth(3-2)

Southwestern Randolph(2-4) at Eastern Guilford (4-1)

Glenn(3-2) at Ragsdale(4-2)

Ben L. Smith(1-5) at WS Parkland(6-0)

Western Guilford(1-5) at Mount Tabor(2-4)

Burlington Williams(3-3) at Southern Guilford(0-5)

Reidsville(6-0) at High Point Andrews(2-3)

High Point Central(3-3) at WS Reagan(4-1)

Charlotte Christian(4-0) at High Point Christian (5-0) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(5-1) OFF

Bishop McGuinness(4-2) OFF