High School Football this Week(9/28/18) in and around Guilford County
Games for Week 7/this Friday night with all kickoffs set to come at 7:30pm, with the exception of Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian and 7pm, for that game….Charlotte Christian(4-0) at HPCA(5-0) only game this week in the area, matching Unbeaten football teams…
East Forsyth(5-0) at Page(2-4)
Southwest Guilford(5-1) at Dudley(4-1)
Northeast Guilford(3-2) at Northern Guilford(4-1)
WS Reynolds(3-2) at Grimsley(2-4)
Northwest Guilford(3-3) at West Forsyth(3-2)
Southwestern Randolph(2-4) at Eastern Guilford (4-1)
Glenn(3-2) at Ragsdale(4-2)
Ben L. Smith(1-5) at WS Parkland(6-0)
Western Guilford(1-5) at Mount Tabor(2-4)
Burlington Williams(3-3) at Southern Guilford(0-5)
Reidsville(6-0) at High Point Andrews(2-3)
High Point Central(3-3) at WS Reagan(4-1)
Charlotte Christian(4-0) at High Point Christian (5-0) 7pm
Southeast Guilford(5-1) OFF
Bishop McGuinness(4-2) OFF
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.