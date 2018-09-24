HPU MSOC: Fenwick Collects Fourth Career Defensive POTW Honor

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University men’s soccer continues to add names to the Big South’s list of weekly award winners, as senior Johnny Fenwick takes home Defensive Player of the Week nods this Monday.

Having played every minute of the current campaign, Fenwick helped the Panther defense to hold USC Upstate to a single goal in a 4-1 victory, before completing a 1-0 shutout victory over visiting Gardner-Webb. The defender collected the game winner of that match against the Bulldogs, heading in a corner from fellow countryman Ryan Inman in the 30th minute. Fenwick’s tally was his first of the season and the fourth of his career at High Point, as he’s managed to help his side to 23 shutouts over 66 matches played in a Panthers’ uniform.

Big South Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Johnny Fenwick | Defense | Senior | Newcastle upon Tyne, England

• Fourth career Big South Defensive Player of the Week honor

• Tallied a game-winner in HPU’s 1-0 shutout of Gardner-Webb

• Played every minute against GWU, and in the Panthers’ 4-1 victory at Upstate

• Has played every minute of the season thus far, helping the HPU defense to a pair of shutouts this season

• Scored his goal against the Bulldogs off the corner, his first of the season, and the fourth of his career

Taking a break from conference play this midweek, the Panthers host Appalachian State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the pair’s second regular season meeting of the past decade. At 6-1 High Point is currently off to its second-best start since joining Division I, trailing only the 9-0 record they accrued at the beginning of the 2012 campaign.