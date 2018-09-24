Local Pros on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday:Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale High School) was the Cleveland Browns leading Tackler this week

**********Local Pros on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday**********

from Sunday:

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 8 Tackles/4 Solo Tackles/2 Tackles for Loss, as the Browns won on Thursday night, 21-17 over the N.Y. Jets and Larry Ogunjobi was the leading tackler for the Cleveland Browns….How ’bout that kid from Ragsdale HS and Jamestown, N.C.???

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 3 passes for 44 yards for the LA Chargers, as LAC falls to the LA Rams, 35-23…

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 5 receptions, good for 33 yards for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles….

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 3 Tackles/2 Solos for the Houston Texans, in their 27-22 loss, to the N.Y Giants..

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) might have been on the field, but made no plays for the Arizona Cardinals in a loss to the Chicago Bears…

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) with 2 Tackles/2 Solos for the Oakland Raiders, in the Raiders’ 28-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins….

William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) had 2 Tackles/2 Solos/1 Sack/2 TFL’s/1 QB Hit for the Miami Dolphins vs. the Oakland Raiders on Sunday…

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears and Tarik Cohen had 53 yards rushing on 5 carries, plus 3 receptions for 15 yards and 2 Punt Returns for 24 yards, in a 16-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals….

Right now these guys are MIA…

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS)

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…