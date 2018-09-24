Metro 4-A Women’s Conference Golf Match:Page Pirates set school record for a team score with Team Total 109(Shepherd, Neff and Pack pace Pirates)
At Blair Park par 37
(Top Three Scores from each team constitute the Team Score)
Page sets school record for team score 109
Emelia Pack 35
Tatum Neff 36
Harper Shepherd 38
Kate Hunter 43
Ava Besecker 49
Ragesdale 132
Caroline Isaacson 37
Kate Brendley 47
London Thomas 48
Brooke Brendley 48
Northwest 150
Maggie Mahon 49
Riley Williams 44
Kaitlyn Guild 57
Christa Simaan 58
Trisha Raj 65
Grimsley 164
Christina Witte 48
Blake Fuquay 51
Caroline Witte 65
Kellyn Giles 70
Charlea Reddick 72
High Point Central 170
EC Niebauer 50
Lea Kolobet 57
Stella Conner 63
