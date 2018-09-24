Middle School Football going on this week (9/24-9/26/18) in Guilford County
Here are a few of the games that we know are going on this week, on the Middle School Football Fields in Guilford County….
Monday/TODAY:
The Lincoln Academy at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm
Swann Middle vs. Ferndale Middle at Page HS 5:30pm
Tuesday:
Northeast Guilford Middle at Western Guilford Middle Tuesday at 5pm
Wednesday:
Allen Jay Prep vs. Ferndale Middle Wednesday at 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
Southwest Guilford at Kernodle Middle Wednesday at 5pm
Jackson Middle vs. Allen Middle Wednesday at Smith HS 5pm
Mendenhall Middle at Northwest Guilford Wednesday at 5pm
Jamestown Middle at Northern Guilford Middle Wednesday at 5pm
Penn-Griffin Middle vs. Welborn Middle Wednesday at 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point
Kiser Middle vs. Swann Middle Wednesday at Page HS 5:30pm
Eastern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle Wednesday at 6pm
