Middle School Football going on this week (9/24-9/26/18) in Guilford County

Here are a few of the games that we know are going on this week, on the Middle School Football Fields in Guilford County….

Monday/TODAY:

The Lincoln Academy at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm

Swann Middle vs. Ferndale Middle at Page HS 5:30pm

Tuesday:

Northeast Guilford Middle at Western Guilford Middle Tuesday at 5pm

Wednesday:

Allen Jay Prep vs. Ferndale Middle Wednesday at 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex

Southwest Guilford at Kernodle Middle Wednesday at 5pm

Jackson Middle vs. Allen Middle Wednesday at Smith HS 5pm

Mendenhall Middle at Northwest Guilford Wednesday at 5pm

Jamestown Middle at Northern Guilford Middle Wednesday at 5pm

Penn-Griffin Middle vs. Welborn Middle Wednesday at 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point

Kiser Middle vs. Swann Middle Wednesday at Page HS 5:30pm

Eastern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle Wednesday at 6pm