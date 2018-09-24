NCHSAA Fall Championships Update:Football Seeding now November 10 and Championship Games December 14-15
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors and Commissioner Que Tucker have made the decision to adjust the playoff calendar for fall sports following historic flooding and devastation in many areas of eastern North Carolina.
“The complexity of adjusting dates for playoff rounds and state championships in fall sports are difficult even in the best of times; however, we must do everything in our power to do what is best for the students who participate in our programs across the state,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “Minimizing risk of injury while providing a wholesome athletic environment that supports and enriches the educational experience for our student-athletes must always be paramount in our decision making.”
Please see below a list of changes by sport:
Football
Last Regular Season Play date: November 9th (changed from November 2nd)
Seeding: November 10th (changed from November 3rd)
First Round: November 16th
Second Round: November 23rd
Third Round: November 30th
Regionals: December 7th
State Championships: December 14th – 15th (changed from December 8th)
(Sites to be determined)
*****This week we have Tuesday Night Football due to the hurricane, with Southview(4-0) and coached by former Ben L. Smith coach Rodney Brewington, at Fayetteville Westover(2-1)…That’s Tuesday Night High School Football of all things….*****
Women’s Golf
Reporting Deadline: October 10th 9:00 P.M. (changed from 3:00 P.M.)
Regional Championships: October 15th (no change)
State Championships: October 22nd-23rd (no change)
Cross Country
Reporting Deadline: October 19th 9:00 P.M. (changed from 3:00 P.M.)
Regional Championships: October 27th (no change)
State Championships: November 3rd (no change)
Women’s Tennis
Individual Regional Championships: October 19th-20th (no change)
Individual State Championships: October 26th-27th (no change)
Dual-Team reporting deadline: October 15th (no change)
Dual-Team State Championships: November 3rd (no change)
Volleyball
Prior to 11:59P.M., October 20th, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation—maximum of five (5) matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged
Seeding: October 22nd (changed from October 18th)
First Round: October 23rd
Second Round: October 25th
Third Round: October 27th
Fourth Round: October 30th
Semifinals: November 1st
State Championship: November 3rd (no change)
Men’s Soccer
Seeding: October 31st (changed from October 29th)
First Round: November 3rd
Second Round: November 6th
Third Round: November 8th
Fourth Round: November 10th
Regionals: November 13th
State Championship: November 17th (no change)
James Alverson
NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner – Media Relations, Special Events & Publications
