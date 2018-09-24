New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Reidsville Rams #1, Eastern Guilford and Southeast Guilford tied for #2 and Page Pirates at #4
**********The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…**********
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-0
Last week: 1
Friday: at Andrews
T2. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Southwestern Randolph
T2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: 3
Next: Southern Alamance, Oct. 5
4. PAGE
Record: 2-4
Last week: 6
Friday: East Forsyth
5. DUDLEY
Record: 4-1
Last week: 5
Friday: No. 6 Southwest Guilford
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: 2
Friday: at No. 5 Dudley
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-0
Last week: 7
Friday: Charlotte Christian
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 4-2
Last week: 8
Friday: Glenn
9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: NR
Friday: at No. 10 Northern Guilford
10. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-1
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 9 Northeast Guilford
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.