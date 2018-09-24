New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Reidsville Rams #1, Eastern Guilford and Southeast Guilford tied for #2 and Page Pirates at #4

**********The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…**********

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1

Friday: at Andrews

T2. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Southwestern Randolph

T2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: 3

Next: Southern Alamance, Oct. 5

4. PAGE

Record: 2-4

Last week: 6

Friday: East Forsyth

5. DUDLEY

Record: 4-1

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 6 Southwest Guilford

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: 2

Friday: at No. 5 Dudley

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-0

Last week: 7

Friday: Charlotte Christian

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 4-2

Last week: 8

Friday: Glenn

9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: NR

Friday: at No. 10 Northern Guilford

10. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-1

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 9 Northeast Guilford