Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/24-9/29/18:Football Friday OFF this week
Monday Golf V Women’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host-SE Guilford Forest Oaks CC
09/24/18 Monday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Eastern Guilford SE Tennis Courts
09/24/18 Monday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM OPEN DATE High Point Homeschoolers Simeon Stadium
09/24/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Guilford SE Soccer Facility
09/25/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Southern Alamance
09/25/18 Tuesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Asheboro SE Tennis Courts
09/25/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Ragsdale
09/25/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Ragsdale
09/26/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Burlington Williams
09/26/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s H 5:30 PM Northeast Guilford SE Gymnasium
09/26/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Burlington Williams
09/27/18 Thursday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Providence Grove High School Forest Oaks CC
09/27/18 Thursday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Ragsdale
09/27/18 Thursday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Cancelled – Western Guilford
09/27/18 Thursday Soccer MS Men’s H 5:00 PM Kernodle Middle
09/27/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Southern Alamance
09/27/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
09/29/18 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s H 8:00 AM Guilford County AD Greensboro XC Challenge Hagan Stone Park
