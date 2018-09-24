Statewide Top Ten Polls for this Week from NCPreps.com with Guilford County OUT, but Forsyth County is IN!!!

New statewide Top Ten High School Football Polls are in this week, from NCPreps.com, with the Reidsville Rams at #2 in the state in the 2-A Poll, you have the East Forsyth Eagles at #6 in the state in the 4-A Poll, the WS Reagan Raiders check in at 10 in the 4-A Top Ten, and the WS Parkland Mustangs are at #10, in the 3-A Poll….

(CLICK HERE to get in on the Top Ten.)

We’re talking three Forsyth County teams in there this week in the Top Ten Polls, but NO reps headed our way as you cross over the line and into Guilford County….Over the line and NO Guilford County teams in the Polls this week….Southwest Guilford would have had to be in there, if they knocked off Parkland and you have to keep watching out for Southeast Guilford and Eastern Guilford in the near future, if they both continue to win and if they win, they ought to crack that Top Ten…The Dudley Panthers could be back in, if they can secure a win over Southwest Guilford this Friday Night at, ‘The Tarp’…..

Page was in the land of the Ten, until they had to give up, what was it, 1, 2, and then a third win and therefore, no more Top Ten for a while, for the Pirates….If Page beats East Forsyth this Friday night at “The Kirb”/the Marion Kirby Stadium, Page will be (3-4), but will they need more, to get back in the Top Ten…

Most of of our teams right now are not really worried about being in the Top Ten, they just want to win and get in, the playoffs…

Keep an eye out on the Top Ten, but don’t be drawn in and let it pin you down….Stand up and go for playoffs, it is time now to start drawing that ‘Playoff Dividing Line’…

