Cody King(Page HS) is our Week 6 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

+++++Get the goods you need at www.greensborotrophy.com/Greensboro Trophy+++++

Cody King, from Page High School, is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….

(Through 6 games so far this season, Cody King is putting in a strong campaign for “Player of the Year”, in Guilford County.)

Cody King with 6 carries for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 2 receptions for 55 yards and one 1 Touchdown…Cody King was making the big plays for the Page Pirates last Friday night in the Pirates’ 45-0 victory over the Southern Guilford Storm…Cody had that “Big Play” capability with a TD run of 60 yards, a TD reception for 53 yards and and another TD run of 50 yards….Three TD’s and three electric plays from #3 for Page, Cody King….163 yards alone, just on King’s 3 TD’s….The kid has had a very busy season and we will try and get you an update on his total yards up here soon…..

Cody King, from Page High School, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…

(In addition to his Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial),Cody King also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Week Five Winner:

Brett Shreve(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Six Winner:

Cody King(Page High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano, Tyler Flippen, Brett Shreve and Cody King courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….

Our Player of the Game from last Friday night’s games that GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio covered was Justin Matthews, from Eastern Guilford HS….He will also be receiving a plaque in the near future as his award, for his efforts….Justin Matthews caught 3 passes for 114 yards and he had two TD receptions, plus he ran the ball into the end zone from 25 yards away, for his other score….Three TD’s and solid defensive work from his DB spot for Justin Matthews….

Again, Justin Matthews from Eastern Guilford High School, named the Steak n Shake Player of the Game for the September 21 game….Justin was nearly incredible, almost Justincredible for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats with his three TD’s on offense and a great game turned in defense…..

Player of the Game in Wyatt Smith’s Western Guilford-North Forsyth game was Robbie Boyd….Boyd goes 3-3 kicking on his PAT’s, he had a 38-yard FG and he ran in a TD from one yard out…

Jabez Gorham, from Southwest Guilford, was the Player of the Game from Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison’s SWG-WS Parkland game….Gorham was on the receiving end of a 51-yard Devin Flowers TD pass, that ended up being SWG’s only points in their game last Friday night vs. Parkland….

There is a look at some of the Top Players in Guilford County from last week’s games and the All-County Checklist will continue, as we head toward Week Six of the 2018 Season….

REMEMBER:

*****If you are looking to plan for your financial future…..*****Get in touch with:

Danny Pigge-Ameriprise Financial

LUTCF

Financial Advisor

Associate Vice President

336.819.5706

danny.pigge@ampf.com