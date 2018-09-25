College Men’s Soccer Final: Guilford 1, Piedmont International ( 2 OT)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joenn Lanza scored the match’s only goal in the second overtime period as Guilford College defeated visiting Piedmont International, 1-0, on Wednesday night.
On the scoring play in the 102nd minute, Enrique Gudino collected the ball in the right corner and pushed it back to Ben James. Lanza, a sophomore, took a short pass from James and fired a shot from 25 yards out for the golden goal. James earned the assist on the score.
The Quakers improved to 4-3 and the Bruins dropped to 2-3.
Piedmont International led in shots, 25-20. Guilford had the edge in corner kicks.
Zach Van Kampen collected a career-high 12 saves for the Quakers. The sophomore goalkeeper earned the shutout and is now 4-2 for the season. A.J. Hawkins recorded four shots for GC.
Tony Ramirez made four saves for PIU. Adrian Gonzalez and Jerry Pineda both notched a game-best six shots for the Bruins.
Guilford returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Wednesday (9/26) when Washington and Lee visits. Game time is 7 p.m. in the Armfield Athletic Center.
