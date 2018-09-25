Elon Men’s Golf Finishes First Two Rounds of River Run Collegiate

DAVIDSON, N.C. – William Harwood turned in his best round on the final day of the River Run Collegiate, hosted by Davidson at the River Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 25, to finish tied for fourth-place in the individual standings.

FINAL RESULTS

The sophomore from Columbia, S.C. posted a three-under par 69 to finish with a combined four-under 212 through the two days of competition. He shot a 73 in the opening round and bettered that effort with a 70 in round two to enter the day tied for fifth.

“We had some good individual performances from William Harwood and Quade Lukes,” said head coach Don Hill. “Dawson Daniels has also been showing continued improvement. We’ve replaced the talent that we lost to graduation, but we also lost a lot of experience. We have a lot of youth and only a couple tournaments under our belt, so we’re going to have those ups and downs. We’ll learn from these past couple of days and focus on next week’s intercollegiate at Western Carolina.”

The Phoenix (298-307-300–905) took 10th in the team standings and was 19 strokes out of the top five. James Madison (292-290-281–863) moved up from fourth place to win the tournament. Furman (292-287-285–864) finished one stroke behind the Dukes and host Davidson (285-293-289–867) rounded out the top three.

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood totaled four birdies on the day and led Elon with 12 total. Lukes came into round three tied at 19th and moved up four spots with a one-under 71. The freshman out of Chapel Hill, N.C. turned in his scorecard with a three-day total of 218 (+2) to tie for 15th. He recorded Elon’s lone eagle at the Collegiate with a couple birdies Tuesday.

Daniels, who competed as an individual, tied for 24th overall. Also for the Phoenix were Max Ferrari (T-66th), Cristian Del Vecchio (T-74th), and Dustin Blank (76th).

UP NEXT

The Phoenix heads to Cashiers, N.C. next Monday, Oct. 1, and Tuesday, Oct. 2, to compete in the Hummingbird Intercollegiate, hosted by Western Carolina at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Teams will play 54 holes over the two days of competition.

River Run Collegiate at River Run Country Club

Sept. 24-25 | Davidson, N.C.

Team Standings

1. James Madison (292-290-281–863) -1

2. Furman (292-287-285–864) E

3. Davidson College (285-293- 289–867) +3

4. Charlotte (283-294- 291–868) +4

5. Temple (304-291-291–886) +22

6. Radford (298-298-291–887) +23

7. Richmond (298-295-296–889) +25

8. William & Mary (300-299-293–892) +28

9. Gardner-Webb (308-301-291–900) +36

10. Elon (298-307-300–905) +41

T11. Francis Marion (302-307-300–909) +45

T11. Wofford College (310-291-308–909) +45

13. Marshall (306-310-305–921) +57

Elon Individuals

T4. William Harwood (73-70-69–212) -4

T15. Quade Lukes (70-77-71–218) +2

T24. Dawson Daniels (72-75-75–222) +6

T66. Max Ferrari (78-81-77–236) +20

T74. Cristian Del Vecchio (80-79-83–242) +26

76. Dustin Blank (77-84-83–244) +28