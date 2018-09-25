Elon Men’s Golf Finishes First Two Rounds of River Run Collegiate

DAVIDSON, N.C. – William Harwood holds a top-five place on the leaderboard as Elon University men’s golf completed the first two rounds of the Davidson River Run Collegiate Monday, Sept. 24, at the River Run Country Club.

RESULTS

Harwood led the way for the maroon and gold, currently sitting in a tie for fifth overall after shooting a combined one-under par 143. As a team, the Phoenix (298-307–605) sits 12 strokes out of the top five teams. Current tournament leader Charlotte (283-294–577) holds a one-stroke lead over host Davidson.

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood was tied for 20th after hitting a one-over 73 in the first round but shaved off three strokes in the ensuing round to move up 15 spots in the standings. The junior from Columbia, S.C. led Elon with eight birdies on the day.

Quade Lukes was tied for sixth after a solid opening round but ended the day with a three-over 147 to move into a tie for 19th after 36 holes. Dawson Daniels, who is competing as an individual, is also tied with Lukes. Both he and Daniels parred 25 holes apiece.

Additionally for the Phoenix, Max Ferrari and Cristian Del Vecchio are tied for 67th while Dustin Blank is in 74th place after turning in his scorecard.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix wraps up the River Run Collegiate tomorrow with the final round on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the River Run Country Club, which is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start time.

River Run Collegiate at River Run Country Club

Sept. 24-25 | Davidson, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Charlotte (283-294–577) +1

2. Davidson College (285-293–578) +2

3. Furman (292-287–579) +3

4. James Madison (292-290–582) +6

5. Richmond (298-295–593) +17

6. Temple (304-291–595) +19

7. Radford (298-298–596) +20

8. William & Mary (300-299–599) +23

9. Wofford College (310-291–601) +25

10. Elon (298-307–605) +29

T11. Gardner-Webb (308-301–609) +33

T11. Francis Marion (302-307) +33

13. Marshall (306-310–616) +40

Elon Individuals

T5. William Harwood (73-70–143) -1

T19. Quade Lukes (70-77–147) +3

T19. Dawson Daniels (72-75–147) +3

T67. Max Ferrari (78-81–159) +15

T67. Cristian Del Vecchio (80-79–159) +15

74. Dustin Blank (77-84–161) +17