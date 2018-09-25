Elon Women’s Basketball Completes 2018-19 Non-Conference Slate

ELON, N.C. – Coming off successfully defending its league championship and a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, Elon University women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith announced her team’s 2018-19 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, Sept 25. The 29-game, regular-season slate is headlined by the Phoenix’s opening contest versus the North Carolina Tar Heels inside Schar Center.

Full Schedule • Season Tickets

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online, at the Elon Ticket Office box office at Schar Center or by calling 336-278-6750. Reserved season tickets are on sale for $40 while a combo season ticket for both the Elon men’s and women’s basketball games are $190. Season tickets are the only way to guarantee seats to the highly anticipated contest of Elon vs. UNC. Single-game tickets to Elon vs. UNC, if available, will go on sale in November.

After hosting Belmont Abbey in an exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 27, the maroon and gold welcomes the Tar Heels to Schar Center to open the 2018-19 campaign on Nov. 6. The meeting will mark the third time in past five seasons that both teams will meet on the hardwood, but the first on Elon’s campus since 1975. The premiere game will feature Smith – a standout student-athlete and champion for UNC from 1991-95 – versus her alma mater and her former head coach, Sylvia Hatchell, for the third time.

Elon hits the road for a three-game trip with contests at North Carolina Central (Nov. 13), Duke (Nov. 18) and Appalachian State (Nov. 20). The Blue Devils are coming off earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Phoenix begins a three-game homestand on Nov. 24, versus in-state foe Davidson while also hosting Chowan (Nov. 28) and Marist (Nov. 30). The Red Foxes earned a bid to the WNIT last season.

Elon heads back on the road for contests at Hampton (Dec. 2) and Winthrop (Dec. 9) to conclude the road portion of its non-conference schedule. Elon closes out the 2018 calendar year hosting North Carolina A&T (Dec. 18) and Auburn (Dec. 22) before the holiday break and the start of Colonial Athletic Association play in January.

The release of the non-conference schedule completes the 2018-19 campaign for the Phoenix. The CAA previously announced the league’s conference slate on July 2.

Coming off back-to-back CAA titles, Smith begins her eighth season at the helm of the Phoenix program in 2018-19 with a youthful squad that includes 11 sophomores and first-year players. Elon returns three players that started 16 or more games last season including Saadia Munford, Lexi Mercer and Anna Popovic. Elon also welcomes back Jada Graves for her junior campaign after the Alexandria, Va., native was named last year’s CAA Defensive Player of the Year.