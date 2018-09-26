Elon Women’s Lacrosse Adds Katrina Geiger to Coaching Staff

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s lacrosse head coach Josh Hexter has announced the addition of Katrina Geiger to his coaching staff. Geiger joins the Phoenix after playing collegiately for Loyola (Md.).

“We are excited to have Katrina Geiger join our lacrosse family here at Elon,” Hexter said. “Having played under Jen Adams and Dana Dobbie – two of the best coaches in the game – Katrina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on both sides of the ball and in the draw circle. Katrina will play an integral part in running our offense this year and we are looking forward to an amazing season!”

A midfielder with the Greyhouds, Geiger played in 73 games and made 58 starts. In the end, she finished her career with 34 goals and 29 assists for 63 points while collecting 102 ground balls and 61 draw controls to go with 54 caused turnovers. Along the way, Geiger was named a two-time All-Patriot League Second Team honoree in 2017 and 2018 and served as a team captain in 2016 and 2018. She played in the NCAA Tournament in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

A native of Drexel Hill, Pa., Geiger graduated from Loyola in 2016 with a degree in Communications before completing her Master’s degree at Loyola earlier this year in Emerging Media.

“I am honored and beyond excited to join the Phoenix family,” Geiger said. “I want to thank Josh and the entire Elon University Athletics Department for offering me the opportunity to become a part of an incredible program. I am looking forward to upholding the standard of excellence that this program has been built on!”

Now the fourth assistant coach in program history, Geiger replaces Brittany Dipper on staff, who departed to join the coaching staff at Boston University.