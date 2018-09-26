Elon Women’s Soccer to Host Vs. Cancer Event on Thursday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer will join with the Vs. Cancer Foundation to help bring awareness to pediatric cancer and raise funds to support the cause during its match against College of Charleston on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. on Rudd Field.

During the game, the Elon women’s soccer players will be wearing special Vs. Cancer t-shirts during the team’s warm-ups. There will also be a table set up for fans to make a donation to the Vs. Cancer Foundation, and there will be free giveaways handed out to the first 40 fans who make a donation during the match.

In partnership with Vs. Cancer, the Phoenix have selected the pediatric oncology unit at UNC Lineberger to receive half of the proceeds they raise, while the other half will be used to fund ground-breaking brain tumor research efforts through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Robin Boettcher, Chief Executive officer of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, understands how vital these athletes are to the mission of the Vs. Cancer Foundation. “We applaud the efforts and generous spirit of the Elon University Women’s Soccer team,” said Boettcher. “They are helping us provide life-changing support for local children fighting cancer and fund ground-breaking research into a cure. With the support of this incredible team, we’re fighting for futures for these kids.”

Vs. Cancer was founded in 2012 by Chase Jones, a former collegiate baseball player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jones was diagnosed with a brain tumor as a freshman at U.N.C. The support of his teammates during treatment was his largest source of strength during recovery. Vs. Cancer now works with athletic teams across the country who have joined the fight against childhood cancer. With the help of athletes, teams, and communities nationwide, Vs. Cancer has raised over $4.2 million dollars since their inception and is now a signature fundraising campaign for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

For more information on the Vs. Cancer Foundation, or to make a donation to Elon’s fundraising efforts, click on the links above.