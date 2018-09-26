Former local high school football Coach Rodney Brewington has his South View Tigers at (5-0)

Former Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles coach Rodney Brewington has his South View Tigers team off to a great start in 2018, and they won big again last night/Tuesday, to improve to (5-0) for the season….

from www.wralsportsfan.com and their High School OT section:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The South View Tigers stayed perfect on Tuesday night with a 62-22 win over the Westover Wolverines.

Leading 41-14 at the halftime break, the Tigers picked up right where they left off in the second half.

Star quarterback Donovan Brewington connected with Penn State commit Emery Simmons on a long touchdown pass to extend the lead to 48-14.