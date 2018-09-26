NCHSAA announces collective Hurricane Florence Relief effort to aid schools in hurricane-devastated areas

CHAPEL HILL – In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and devastating flooding across the state, Commissioner Que Tucker and the NCHSAA Board of Directors has requested NCHSAA member schools designate a contest or contests during the period from October 1-19, 2018 as a Hurricane Florence Relief Assistance Contest (s).

Member schools are asked to participate by collecting money at any home contest during that window and then forward those monies to the Association, which will act as a clearinghouse. All money will be divided and sent to Local Education Agencies in the counties that have been designated as disaster areas and were federally approved for individual assistance.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors has approved matching funds up to $25,000 to add to the money collected during the drive by member schools for Hurricane Florence Relief Games. Funds distributed to affected LEA’s would be available to help member schools as determined by local school administrators.

“Many of NCHSAA member schools in Eastern North Carolina received a devastating blow from Hurricane Florence and we want to do our part to help during this time of need,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “After Hurricane Floyd and most recently Hurricane Matthew, we called upon member schools to help those in the hardest hit areas. Once again, we are asking each member school and its community to join together in helping those most impacted by this disaster.

In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, NCHSAA member schools–helped by a matching contribution authorized by the Association Board members–were able to donate over $44,000 to LEA’s in the most affected areas. In the case of Hurricane Floyd, the NCHSAA collected donations at statewide regional meetings and also provided a matching donation.

“Great things are possible when we all work together,” Commissioner Que Tucker said. “Even in the wake of tremendous devastation, our member schools are a focal point of the effort to rebuild and return their communities to normalcy. Whether they were serving as emergency shelters or providing a rallying point for community donations, NCHSAA members always do whatever is necessary to support those in need. We are proud of them for their sense of community and are eager to see what we can do together, this time around!”

Once a school has decided to when and how to participate, they are asked to contact NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner James Alverson with the details of their plans. Information sent will be posted and updated on a web page detailing the efforts from across the state. Hurricane Florence Relief Game schedules will be updated at this link on the NCHSAA Website.

